October 21, 1964 - June 13, 2020 Mr. James Mark Fetner, 55, of Dadeville, AL, gained his heavenly wings Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Russell Medical Center, Alex City, AL, as a result of heart failure. Mark was born on October 21, 1964 at South Fulton Hospital in Atlanta, GA, to Judy (Colley) Richardson and James Everett Fetner. "Bubba" (as Mark was affectionately known) was member of The First Baptist Church Lanett, AL. He was a graduate of Lanett High School, a proud member of the class of 1982. He enjoyed serving and participating in many clubs and activities and was most proud of having the honor of serving as Drum Major for the Lanett High School "Sound of the Valley" (now known as "The Golden Panther Band") marching band. He later attended Southern Union earning an AAS in Business/Accounting that led to a successful career in Hospitality / Hotel Management. He was most recently a manager at Auburn Hospitality who manages properties in the East Alabama / West Georgia area. During his career Mark acquired many accolades and served in numerous civic and professional organizations. One of his highest honors was being the manager of the tallest building in Chambers County (Hampton Inn, Huguley) when it opened in 2009. As an effective leader Mark always felt his success was due to the people who worked with and for him. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Everett, of Valley, his grandparents Otis and Mae Colley, of Lanett, and Rev. E. S. (Mr. Shorty) and Elsie Fetner, of Langdale. He is survived by his mother, Judy (Colley) Richardson, of Dadeville, AL, brothers, Greg, of Knoxville, TN, and Brad (Nicole) of Beulah, AL, bonus sister Janet Borders, of Dadeville, lifelong friend Galen Smith, of Lanett, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and a wealth of wonderful, close friends too numerous to list here!Mark was the "life of the party" to anyone who knew him. His fun loving spirit was highly infectious. The supporting cast of "The Life and Times of Mark" included, but is not limited to, John and Alma, Susan, Monica, Rhonda, Phil, Modo, Jim, Amanda, Tawanna, Ken and Nancy, and the list goes on and on. He was also an avid Auburn Tiger Fan! WAR DAMN EAGLE!!! Arrangements courtesy of Johnson-Brown Services, Valley. Visitation is Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 11am (EST) 12noon (EST)at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley with graveside services to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Lanett. The family asks that attendees dress casually. Flowers are welcome as are donations in Mark's name to the Juvenile Diabetes / Diabetes Association / American Heart Association. Please visit our website at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for Mark's family, to share a memory of Mark, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory. Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.
Service information
Jun 17
Visitation
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley
3700 20th AVE
Valley, AL 36854
Jun 17
Graveside Service
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Country Club Road
Lanett, Alabama 36863
