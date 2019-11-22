October 9, 1927 - November 17, 2019 Mr. Horace Finley, 92, of LaFayette died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at EAMC-Lanier, Valley. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, LaFayette on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Gregory A. Sutton, officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 11:00 a.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, November 22, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CST). Mr. Finley is survived by his wife: Shirley Johnson Finley, LaFayette; son: Lewis (Nicole) Johnson, Five Points; grandchildren: Shalisa Johnson,West Des Monies, IA and Romello Johnson, Five Ponts: two sisters: Lera Farrow, LaFayette and Bernice Malone, Mobile; one brother-in-law: Rev. Clanton Johnson, LaFayette; two sisters-in-law: Shirley Temple Johnson and Sallie Johnson both of LaFayette and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at: www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
