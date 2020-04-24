Mrs. Beatrice Ray Finley, 72, of LaFayette died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, their will be a private graveside service on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Antioch Baptist Church cemetery, LaFayette at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Calvin Marshall officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, April 24, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST). Mrs. Finley is survived by her son: David Lewis (Robin) Griffin, West Point, GA; two daughters: Sheree Nicole Finley, Auburn and Maya C. Finley ( Roderick) Robinson; three brothers: Howard Jr. (Lilly) Ray, Queens, NY, Willie C. Ray, LaFayette and Alfred (Mildred) Ray, Bronx, NY ; four sisters: Doris (Dexter) Thompson, Queens, NY, Susie Mae (Edward) Dardy, Opelika, Mary Alice (James) Mackey, Atlanta, GA and Clementine Ray, Bronx, NY; two devoted friends : Rose Menafee, Opelika and Lillie Story, LaFayette; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Iron Bowl effect: NCAA adjusts rules which would disallow ‘whistle kick’
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Murder suspect faces news charges after jail incident
-
Opelika man remembered as town icon after COVID-19 death
-
Auburn closer to taking Hubbard's name off road
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.