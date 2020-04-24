Mrs. Beatrice Ray Finley, 72, of LaFayette died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, their will be a private graveside service on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Antioch Baptist Church cemetery, LaFayette at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Calvin Marshall officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, April 24, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST). Mrs. Finley is survived by her son: David Lewis (Robin) Griffin, West Point, GA; two daughters: Sheree Nicole Finley, Auburn and Maya C. Finley ( Roderick) Robinson; three brothers: Howard Jr. (Lilly) Ray, Queens, NY, Willie C. Ray, LaFayette and Alfred (Mildred) Ray, Bronx, NY ; four sisters: Doris (Dexter) Thompson, Queens, NY, Susie Mae (Edward) Dardy, Opelika, Mary Alice (James) Mackey, Atlanta, GA and Clementine Ray, Bronx, NY; two devoted friends : Rose Menafee, Opelika and Lillie Story, LaFayette; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

