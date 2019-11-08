April 8, 1959 - November 1, 2019 Funeral service for Rosie Finley, 60, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Bishop Nolan Torbert will officiate. Ms. Finley, who passed away, Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home in Auburn, AL, was born April 8, 1959 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing for Ms. Finley will be Friday, November 8, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Survivors include: three children, Adrian (Glendon) Witherspoon of Auburn, AL, Alfred (Simeon) Seaton, Jr. of Raymond, MS and Jomarious Finley of Auburn, AL; mother, Rosie Lee Philpot Finley of Auburn, AL; ten grandchildren, Airiyanna, Ava, Savannah, Amillyion, Arquavious, Ardarvreious, Ke'Shawn, Xavier, Jordan and Jameria; three sisters, Shirley (Jimmy) Ogletree, Lendy Holland both of Auburn, AL and Janice (Johnny) Vickerstaff of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Randall Finley and James (Donna) Finley both of Auburn, AL; five aunts, Julia Frazier, Mary Edwards (Cecil) both of Auburn, AL, Annie (Sammy) Harley of DeKalb, IL, Alice Hunter of Atlanta, GA, and Willie Pearl (Charles) Dinkins of Opelika, AL; one uncle, John Henry Finley of Auburn, AL; one brother-in-law, Bruce Perry of Auburn, AL; special friends, Alfred Seaton of Raymond, MS and Kathy Johnson of Utica, MS; a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
