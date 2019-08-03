April 24, 1939 - August 1, 2019 James Douglas Flanagan Sr., 81, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 1st surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Auburn, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Cornelia Flanagan and his loving wife, Mary Louise Wild Flanagan. He is survived by James D. Flanagan Jr. (Tammy), Cornelia Noble, Mary Elizabeth Culp (Brad); and Grandchildren Cooper, John, and Colin Flanagan, Dalton and Sarah Elizabeth Culp; sister Claudia Sitten, brother Mike Flanagan, and numerous nieces and nephews. He attended Auburn University and served his Country in the Marine Corp, then began his life long career in Construction. Most important to him were His God and His family. He considered his Grandchildren his greatest treasures. A Memorial Service will be held on August 3rd at St. James UMC on Vaughn Road in Montgomery, AL. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00. Graveside Service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Auburn, AL at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the missions ministry of Saint James United Methodist Church, 9045 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36117.
