Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... SWEETWATER CREEK NEAR AUSTELL AFFECTING COBB AND DOUGLAS COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... COOSA RIVER NEAR ROME MAYOS BAR L & D PARK AFFECTING FLOYD COUNTY COOSA RIVER NEAR PLANT HAMMOND AFFECTING FLOYD COUNTY CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 3AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.7 FEET...AND FALLING. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * AT 28 FEET...MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED AROUND ONE FOOT DEEP AND CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER ON THE ALABAMA SIDE WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. &&