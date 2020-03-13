October 13, 1932 - March 5, 2020 Shirley Cline Flora's visitation scheduled for Thursday, March 19th has been postponed until a later date. The new visitation date will be published at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Flora, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Load entries