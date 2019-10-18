Funeral service for James Florence, 82 of Valley, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m. (EST), Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 1111 East 10th Street, West Point, GA 31833 with interment in Fairfax Cemetery, Valley, Alabama, Dr. W.T. Edmondson, Pastor, Reverend Tony Avery, Officiating and Reverend Willie G. Wimberly, Eulogist. Mr. Florence, who passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born May 5, 1937 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing for Mr. Florence will be Friday, October 18, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. (EST). A family hour and a Sing Along will be from 6:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. Mr. Florence will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. Survivors include: five children, Larry Bailey of Decatur, GA, Debra Glenn, James O'Neal (Delilah) Florence, Jr., Chyristal (Phillip, Jr.) Douglas of Valley and Armealia (Antwane) Robinson of LaGrange, GA; two brothers, Jesse (Addilaye) Florence of Fayetteville, NC and Joe Willie Florence of Scottsdale, AZ; one sister-in-law, Katherine (Elijah) Marshall of Valley, AL; twenty grandchildren, Ryan, Stephanie, Eddricos, Angelica, Mario, Ken, Tj, Tyon, Chriteria (Gary), Erique' (Bianca), Eriquel, Arteria, Triphel, Norquezdan, Antwania, ArJavia, Taneshia, Tomeshia, Larry, Jr. and LaTasha; sixteen great-grandchildren, Star, Sky, Reshun, Terique, Teriquel, Kyson, Kace, Autumn, Kasiley, KyLiegh, Aden, Ava, Aiyanna, Melonie, Jamouri, Denauria and Jeremy; god-sons, Mark Pickett, Eddie Jews, Don (Duchess) Lucier and Mark McCoy; god-daughters, Annette, Meriel, Valerie, Cardine, Kristy, Lakeiya and Shalicia; special nieces as daughters, Glenda, Linda and Leshia (Aaron) a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry
