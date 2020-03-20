May 18, 1933 - March 18, 2020 William (Bill) Florence, Sr. age 86, of Opelika passed away March 18, 2020. William was born May 18, 1933 in Harris County, Georgia to the late Herbert and Leona Cole Florence. William was married to his wife, Myrtle Baker Florence 68 years. William was employed with the Opelika Water Works Board for 33 years, and retired as Manager in 1993. He enjoyed bass fishing and spent his retirement traveling by motor coach. William was an active member of Opelika First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his son, William C. Florence, Jr.; parents, and niece Sadie Lynn Cooper Morris. He is survived by his wife, Myrtle Baker Florence; son, Larry H. Florence; daughter, Julie Weldon Buchanan; niece, Susan Cooper Rosenbloom; Lisa Florence, daughter-in-law; sister-in-law, Karen Gardner; Carly Florence Potts, as well as several other grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. A special thanks to Brandon A. Morris, great nephew and caregiver as well as Chelsea Thomas. Due to the health restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery with Reverend Mike King officiating.
