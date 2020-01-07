May 1, 1951 - January 3, 2020 Mrs. Linda Jo Burt Flournoy, age 68, of Valley, AL, passed away Friday evening, January 3, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 1st, 1951, in West Point, Ga, to Oris Lee and Mattie Lee Burt. Linda is survived by her husband, Norman Lee Hugh Flournoy; daughter: Kristie Leann Flournoy; grandchildren: Cody Flournoy, Kyle Beard; and brother: James Burt. She enjoyed spending her evenings watching hummingbirds by the lake, going camping, fishing, car shows, boat rides and spending time with her beloved Husband, Daughter, Grandchildren, and many friends! Linda loved nursing and taking care of someone else's needs! She started at age 12 volunteering as a "Candy Striper" at East Alabama Medical Center. Then she proceeded to accomplish to get her LPN and then became an RN at Columbus Regional Hospital and worked at several other medical centers across the state of Alabama and Georgia. A visitation service will be held 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory with Reverend Steve York. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. All will be greatly appreciated! Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
Flournoy, Mrs. Linda Jo
To send flowers to the family of Linda Flournoy, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
Guaranteed delivery before Linda's Visitation begins.
Jan 8
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
Guaranteed delivery before Linda's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.