May 1, 1951 - January 3, 2020 Mrs. Linda Jo Burt Flournoy, age 68, of Valley, AL, passed away Friday evening, January 3, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 1st, 1951, in West Point, Ga, to Oris Lee and Mattie Lee Burt. Linda is survived by her husband, Norman Lee Hugh Flournoy; daughter: Kristie Leann Flournoy; grandchildren: Cody Flournoy, Kyle Beard; and brother: James Burt. She enjoyed spending her evenings watching hummingbirds by the lake, going camping, fishing, car shows, boat rides and spending time with her beloved Husband, Daughter, Grandchildren, and many friends! Linda loved nursing and taking care of someone else's needs! She started at age 12 volunteering as a "Candy Striper" at East Alabama Medical Center. Then she proceeded to accomplish to get her LPN and then became an RN at Columbus Regional Hospital and worked at several other medical centers across the state of Alabama and Georgia. A visitation service will be held 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory with Reverend Steve York. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. All will be greatly appreciated! Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.

Service information

Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
Jan 8
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
10:00AM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
