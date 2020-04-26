Mr. Levi Flowers, Jr., 77, of Lanett died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Newnan Health & Rehabilitation Center, Newnan, GA. Due to the current social gathering restrictions, their will be a private graveside service on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Pine Hill cemetery, Lanett at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Lamar Johnson officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST). Mr. Flowers is survived by two daughters: Shelia Hardy, Atlanta, GA and Stephanie Flowers (Tracy) Hinton, Newnan, GA; one sister: Frances (Johnny) Glass, Newnan, GA; one aunt: Katie Mae Goss, Boston, Mass; two uncles: JC Goss and Willie Robinson Goss both of Lanett; two grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
