March 12, 1939 - April 3, 2020 Graveside service for Allen Floyd, 81, of Cusseta, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m. (CST)/12:00 noon (EST), at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery, 5058 US Highway 29 North, Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Dr. Wendell V. Jones will officiate. There will be no public viewing for Mr. Floyd. Mr. Floyd, who passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born March 12, 1939 in Lee County, Alabama. Survivors include: five devoted nieces, Linda A Jackson, who was his caregiver, Mary S Floyd, Dorothy J Jackson, Patricia A Jackson all of Cusseta, AL, and Catherine (Henry) Tucker, Valley, AL; two nephews, Nathaniel (Kim) Jackson of WestPoint, GA and Willie Jackson III of Cusseta, AL; one brother, Jessie (Dorothy) Harris of Cleveland, OH; a special cousin, George "Bet" Milton of Opelika, AL; a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and Mt. Zion AME Church Family and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. All public viewing will be supervised by a License Funeral Director and Staff of Harris Funeral Home. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please refrain from hugging, handshakes and touching at the visitation, service and committal. Those who are ill, elderly, and/or immune-compromised should stay in their residence and not attend services. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort since no register book will be available during public viewing for signing. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

