Mr. Avious (A.J.) Floyd 34 of Auburn, AL passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL, Rev. Douglas Jones, Sr., Officiating. Mr. Floyd is survived by his mother, Stacey (Timothy) Presley of Auburn AL; his father, Stanley (Phyllis) Duncan of Austin, TX; seven children: LaKeithan (Tre) Floyd of Auburn, AL, Randiez (PJ) Eason of Camp Hill, AL, Kendarian and Ketaviun Floyd of Opelika, AL, Favian Floyd of Alex City, AL, Aviyana Floyd of Alex City, AL, and Azari Floyd of Loachapoka, AL; two sisters, Shikenia Floyd of Auburn, AL and Destiny Duncan of Austin, TX; one brother, Zachery Duncan of Austin, TX; one nephew, Omauri Floyd of Auburn, AL; grandmother, Louise Floyd of Camp Hill, AL; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Floyd will be announced at a later date.
