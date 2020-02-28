Funeral service for Mrs. Pearlie Mae Floyd, 99, of Opelika, AL will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Thompson Chapel AME Zion Church with interment in Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Charles Adams, pastor will officiate. Rev. Jerry Dowdell will deliver the eulogy. Mrs. Floyd passed away peacefully Monday, February 24, 2020 at Oak Park Nursing Home. She was a member of Thompson Chapel AME Zion Church. Until her health declined she served faithfully as a Deaconess. Mrs. Floyd was born June 22, 1920 in Lee County, AL. She was a graduate of East Street High School and attended Alabama State College. Preceding her in death were her husband, Jasper and son Joseph. Her remains will lie in state at the church prior to the service. Survivors are: three children, Christine Floyd (Jan) Bond of Detroit, MI, Harvey Douglas (Betty "Pat") Floyd and Carl (Constance) Floyd both of Opelika, AL; eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; one sister, Betty Shaw of Cincinnati, OH; a sister-in-law, Emma Melton of Cleveland, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
+1
+1
Service information
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
1:00PM-7:00PM
Peterson and Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL 36801
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL 36801
