Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH TO SOUTHEAST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH AT THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS AND BLOW DOWN TREE LIMBS. WITH SATURATED SOILS, WEAKENED TREES COULD ALSO BE KNOCKED DOWN. A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&