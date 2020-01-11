July 9, 1926 - January 8, 2020 Dr. Billie Joe Fluker, 93, a long time resident of Auburn, passed away on January 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held 3:00pm, Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, Opelika, AL. Known to his friends as Bill, he was born in Goodlett, Texas, on July 9, 1926, to Terry Eugene Fluker and Mittie Lee Spruill Fluker. After graduating from Corsicana High School, TX, in 1943, and serving a period of time in the Army Air Corps, he married Peggy Smith in 1948. Bill earned his Master's degree from Texas A&M University in 1951. In 1960, he accepted a teaching position at Auburn University as an Assistant Professor, in the Mechanical Engineering Department. While teaching at Auburn, he worked in the NASA Space program, Huntsville, AL, as a member of the engineering team for the development of booster rockets for the John Glenn space flight. He earned a Doctorate in Mechanical Engineering from Tulane University in 1969 and retired from Auburn University as Professor Emeritus in 1988. Bill, an avid and life-long golfer, was also an excellent gardener and enjoyed woodworking. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, to whom he was happily married for more than 64 years. He is survived by his three daughters, Diane Barnard (Steven), Loachapoka, AL; Karen Tate (James), Toccoa, GA; Kathy Hamrick (Mike), Eufaula, AL, and a sister, Peggy DeMoss (Bill), Wichita Falls, KS. There are 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Auburn, AL, where Dr. Fluker was an active member for 60 years.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.