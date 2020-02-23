Mr. Mark Allen Folds January 31, 1961 - February 21, 2020 Mr. Mark Allen Folds passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home. Memorial arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will be announced at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory. www.jeffcoattrant.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Folds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

