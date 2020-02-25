Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * FROM AFTER MIDNIGHT TOMORROW UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 10 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.4 FEET AND SLOWLY RISING. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * FORECAST TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY AFTER MIDNIGHT TUESDAY AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 27.1 FEET BY TUESDAY MORNING.THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 27 FEET, FLOOD STAGE IS REACHED. MINOR FLOODING OCCURS ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS BEGIN TO FLOOD AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE WATER LEVEL CONTINUES TO APPROACH THE FOUNDATION OF THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA. &&