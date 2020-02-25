January 31, 1961 - February 21, 2020 A memorial service for Mr. Mark Allen Folds, 59 of Opelika, is 2:00 pm Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before the service beginning at 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Mr. Folds passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Georgia but has lived most of his life in Opelika. He was a veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He is preceded in death by his mother Bobbie Folds; brother, Jeff Folds; sister-in-law, Cathy Folds, and nephew Alex Folds. He is survived by his two sons: Noah (Chole) Folds of Washington, and Brian Folds of Auburn; father, Billy Folds; step mother, Doris Folds both of Opelika; sister, Julie (Brian) Knotz of St. George Island, FL; brother, Mike Folds of Opelika. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com

