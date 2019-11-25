December 7, 1937 - November 23, 2019 Thomas Eugene Foley, 81, of Notasulga, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his home. Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Salem Macon Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Danny Rodgers officiating. Mr. Foley is survived by his wife of 32 years Susan Whitman Foley; his daughter Gina Schaffer, two grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, his step-son Travis Smith, his brother-in-law Kenny K. (Deborah) Whitman, Jr., several nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Joey. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert E. and Willie Mae Foley, his brother Robert W. "Bobby" Foley, and his brother-in-law Marty T. Whitman. He loved to play golf and enjoyed wood working. Mr. Foley was a member of Elam Baptist Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.