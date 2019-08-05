July 7, 1985 - August 2, 2019 Mrs. Amber Dawn Long Ford, 34 of Opelika, passed away August 2, 2019 at Gardy Hospital in Atlanta, GA. A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church. Dr. Rusty Sowell will be officiating. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
