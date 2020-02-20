Funeral service for Mr. Edward Ford, 91, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am (EST) Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Bethel Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church in St. Petersburg, FL. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Mr. Ford passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional in Columbus, GA. He was a member of White Street Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Ford retired from Raytheon Inc. in St. Petersburg, FL. During the Korean Conflict, he served in the US Army. He is survived by: his wife, Janetta H. Ford; three sons, Geoffrey K. Hill, Lawrence E. (Melodis) Ford and Darold L. (Kimberly) Ford; one daughter, Gretta Ford Sancho; a daughter-in-law, Nettie Hill; one sister, Doretha F. Brown; ten grandchildren; three brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.
