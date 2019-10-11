Joe Ford, a resident of Auburn, was the only child of Rosalind Prestwood Ford and Joseph Fulton Ford, Jr. of Andalusia. Joe always spoke fondly of his Andalusia and Birmingham childhood days, and he cherished his years as a cadet at Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, Tennessee. Joe was proud to follow his father to Alabama Polytechnic Institute (1953-1957) and was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Following graduation, Joe began his career with Alabama Power Company with duties primarily in Birmingham and Eufaula. As the grandson of a Presbyterian minister, Joe appreciated greatly the formation of the Presbyterian Church in America in 1973 and served as an elder for many years. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sylvia Wilkes Ford; an especially dear uncle, James M. Prestwood, Jr.; and wife, Sarah Walters Ford. Survivors are Sarah's children, Don (Cindy) Thrash of Auburn; James (Cindy) Thrash, Sharon Thrash, and Ted (Debbie) Thrash, all of Opelika; nephew Steve (Susan) Thacker of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law Sarah McInnis Walters of Birmingham; and brother-in-law Steve (Fran) Walters of Enterprise. Grandchildren are Jarrett Clark, Catherine Gayle (Will) Fuller, James Ray Thrash, Baker Thrash, Calvin Thrash, Tripp Thrash, Anna Grace Thrash, and Lily Ledbetter. The family appreciates the support of Trinity Presbyterian Church of Opelika, Westwood Presbyterian Church of Dothan, Dr. Michael Gunter of Opelika, the staff of Home Instead Senior Care, and the staff of Compassus Hospice. The Reverend David Temples, pastor at Westwood Presbyterian Church, will officiate the graveside service on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 o'clock at the Hephzibah Baptist Church Cemetery in Troy, Alabama. Visitation will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to Trinity Church and Westwood Church.
