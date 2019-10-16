February 6, 1944 - October 14, 2019 John D. Foshee of Opelika was born to the late F.L. and Grace Sayers Foshee on February 6, 1944 and passed away at East Alabama Medical Center on October 14, 2019. He was 75 years old. He was preceded in death by his fist wife, Judy Foshee; second wife, Betty Foshee, and son Jimmy Foshee. He is survived by his sons, John S. Foshee and wife Tammy, Jason Foshee and wife Michelle, and Justin Foshee; daughter, Melanie Dawn Thomas; 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren; sister, Margaret McGar; brothers, Wayne Foshee and wife Azalea, and Freddie Foshee. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Parlor from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Chapel Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kim McGar officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.