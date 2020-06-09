Graveside service for Mrs. Annie B. Hutchinson Foster, 73, of Loachapoka, AL will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Westview Cemetery. Bishop Nolan Tolbert will officiate. Mrs. Foster passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home in Loachapoka, AL. She was a member of True Deliverance Holiness Church. Mrs. Foster was preceded in death by: her parents, Rev. Dewey and Mrs. Lula Mae Hutchinson; and eight siblings, Mance Hutchinson, George D. Hutchinson, Samuel Hutchinson, Sr., Ida Mae Wimberly, King Solomon Hutchinson, Sr., Isaiah Hutchinson, Benjamin Franklin Hutchinson and Willie James Hutchinson. She is survived by: five children, JoAnn H. (Jeff) Moore, Harry Foster, Tammy Foster, Demetrick Foster and Christopher Foster all of Auburn, AL; fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren; three siblings, David Lee Hutchinson of Montgomery, AL, Grady Lewis Hutchinson of Auburn, AL and Mary Lela Woodard of Atlanta, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

