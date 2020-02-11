August 1, 1950 - February 6, 2020 Funeral service for Betty Foster, 69, of Tuskegee, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Deliverance Temple Church of the Living God, 779 Strozier Street, Roanoke, AL 36274 with interment in Skyview Memorial Garden Cemetery, US Highway 431 South, Five Points, AL 36855, Michael Goss, Pastor, Bishop Larry Johnson, Eulogist. Mrs. Foster, who passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Jackson Noland Health Service in Montgomery, AL, was born August 1, 1950 in Chambers County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Foster will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. She leaves to cherish her memory: four children, Betty Randolph of Tuskegee, AL, Robert L. (Annie) Foster, Jr., Danny Foster of Roanoke, AL, Ann Marie (Kelvin) Foster-Lindsey of Tuskegee, AL; three sisters, Geneva Shears of Atlanta, GA, Diane (Keir) Tigner of Roanoke, AL and Trevious Grier of Atlanta, GA; three brothers, Curtis (Blanche) McCurty of Kyle, TX, Huey Lee McCurty of Atlanta, GA and George McCurty of Chattanooga, TN; 11 grandchildren, Charles Reeder III, Untereaus Reeder, Ann Foster, Tanesia Foster, Danny Foster, Jr., Corrina Foster, Reuben Foster, Travis Morgan, Christopher Foster and Robyn Foster; seven great-grandchildren, Layla Foster, Landon Tigner, Aliya Blackmon, Neveah Hodnett, Tyshun Traylor, Aliyah Traylor, Travis Morgan, Jr., and Frederick Tucker; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Foster, Betty Jean
