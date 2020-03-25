November 8, 1944 - March 14, 2020 A memorial service for Jesse Foster, 75, of Birmingham, AL, formerly Auburn, Alabama, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Reverend Tyrone Edwards will officiate. Mr. Foster, who passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama, was born November 8, 1944 in Lee County, Alabama. He leaves to cherish his memory: three children, Valarie Foster (Alphonza) Finley of Opelika, AL, Veronica Foster Grant of Auburn, AL and Keith Brown of Opelika, AL; three grandchildren, Rickey Anthony Grant, Jr., Racquel Alexia Grant and Melody Autumn Jenkins all of Auburn, AL; six sisters, Janice (William) Burks, Mary Anne Byrd Philpot, Patricia Byrd Dowdell, Brenda Byrd Harris all of Auburn, AL, Stella Mae (Angelo) Collins of Fort Valley, GA and Jessie Mae Byrd Gholston of Opelika, AL; four brothers, James (Julie) Foster of Opelika, AL, John Foster, Michael Foster of Buffalo, NY and Michael (Felicia) Martin of Auburn, AL; one aunt, Mildred Byrd of Auburn, AL; one uncle, Arthur Lockhart of Auburn, AL; special cousin, Walter B. Myers of Tallassee, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In an order and following the CDC recommendations concerning (COVID-19) to keep the community safe, the funeral will be for the family only. All public viewing will be supervised by a License Funeral Director and Staff of Harris Funeral Home. Based on recommendations from the CDC, we suggest that all participants try and maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please refrain from hugging, handshakes and touching at the visitation, service and committal. Those who are ill, elderly, and/or immune-compromised should stay in their residence and not attend services. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort for the Foster Family since no register book will be available during public viewing for signing.
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 latest: Seven virus patients hospitalized at EAMC; Lee, Chambers and Tallapoosa counties confirmed cases rise, state cases pass 240 mark
-
Q&A addresses coronavirus concerns for Auburn students, parents
-
2019-20 All-Area Boys Basketball Teams
-
Opelika distillery to make sanitizer
-
Coronavirus impact: Local schools deal with new realities
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.