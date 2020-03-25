November 8, 1944 - March 14, 2020 A memorial service for Jesse Foster, 75, of Birmingham, AL, formerly Auburn, Alabama, will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Reverend Tyrone Edwards will officiate. Mr. Foster, who passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama, was born November 8, 1944 in Lee County, Alabama. He leaves to cherish his memory: three children, Valarie Foster (Alphonza) Finley of Opelika, AL, Veronica Foster Grant of Auburn, AL and Keith Brown of Opelika, AL; three grandchildren, Rickey Anthony Grant, Jr., Racquel Alexia Grant and Melody Autumn Jenkins all of Auburn, AL; six sisters, Janice (William) Burks, Mary Anne Byrd Philpot, Patricia Byrd Dowdell, Brenda Byrd Harris all of Auburn, AL, Stella Mae (Angelo) Collins of Fort Valley, GA and Jessie Mae Byrd Gholston of Opelika, AL; four brothers, James (Julie) Foster of Opelika, AL, John Foster, Michael Foster of Buffalo, NY and Michael (Felicia) Martin of Auburn, AL; one aunt, Mildred Byrd of Auburn, AL; one uncle, Arthur Lockhart of Auburn, AL; special cousin, Walter B. Myers of Tallassee, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In an order and following the CDC recommendations concerning (COVID-19) to keep the community safe, the funeral will be for the family only. All public viewing will be supervised by a License Funeral Director and Staff of Harris Funeral Home. Based on recommendations from the CDC, we suggest that all participants try and maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please refrain from hugging, handshakes and touching at the visitation, service and committal. Those who are ill, elderly, and/or immune-compromised should stay in their residence and not attend services. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort for the Foster Family since no register book will be available during public viewing for signing.

To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Foster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries