April 8, 1935 - February 1, 2020 William Rayford Fowler, 84, passed away at Bethany House in Auburn, AL, on February 1, 2020. Mr. Fowler was born April 8, 1935, to Dee and Annie Fowler of DeKalb County, AL. Rayford served in the U.S. Army in 1961 and 1962. He was a master mechanic and welder. In addition, he served in churches as a deacon beginning when he was 21 years old. He is survived by his wife Shelby, son Dee, and grandson Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. Rayford will be remembered for his loving and gentle personality and service to others. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday February 4, at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel. The Rev. Mike King is officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church Opelika, 301 S. 8th Street, Opelika, AL 36801. Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home is directing.
Fowler, Mr. William Rayford
Service information
Feb 4
Visitation
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
Feb 4
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
2:00PM
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL 36803
