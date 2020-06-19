May 5, 1943 - June 15, 2020 Funeral service for Annie France, 77, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 am Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 8485 Goldhill Road, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Mrs. France, who passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born May 5, 1943 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2:00 pm 4:00 pm Survivors includes: three sons, Willie (Angelia) France, Sr. of Camp Hill, AL, Bobby France of Wetumka, AL and Terry Dewayne France, Sr. of Auburn, AL; grandchildren, Terrence France, Amberly Ware, Terry France, Jr., Tambly France (Michael) Askew, Willie (Chloe) France III, Patrice (Lamar Gaffney) Glaze Bryant, Bobby Andrews, Cory Heard, Desmond Andrews and Donte Webb; great-grandchildren, Ava Milbry, Telia Askew, Tykeith Askew, Ambriah Bryant, Mya Bryant, Kalyn Gaffney, Aliyah Gaffney, Precious Davis, Nevaeh France and Isaiah Andrews; four sisters, Ada Mae (Willie) Evans of Lafayette, AL, Mattie (Amos) Kirk of Chattanooga, TN, Lizzie (Joe) Love of Waverly, AL and Rosie Mae Johnson of Opelika, AL; two brothers, Jerry (Yvonne) Watts of Frost Proof, FL and Joseph (Mary) Watts of Waverly, AL; six sisters-in-law, Mary Jean (Woodrow) Jackson, Emma France, Eloise France, Lueresia Rowell, Bobbie Jean Woody and Annie Pitts Watts all of Opelika, AL; two brothers-in-law, Larry France of Opelika, AL and Charlie (Lavonnia) France of Auburn, AL; two aunts, Linda Ware and Mozell (Bishop Louis) McCurdy both of Opelika, AL; devoted friend, Bozelius Hill of Opelika, AL; godson, James Knight of Auburn, AL; three special nephews, Thomas (Pam) Watts of Auburn, AL, Travis Henry of Orlando, FL and Michael Holloway of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home Opelika, AL is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
