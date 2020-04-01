Mrs. Winnifred (Wendy) Williams Franklin August 26, 1944 - March 29, 2020 Wendy was born in Selma and passed away at her home in Auburn on Sunday morning, March 29, 2020. She grew up in Marion, in Perry County, Alabama. Wendy graduated from Perry County High School in 1962, where she was the head majorette and proud member of the school's marching band. Wendy was an accomplished cook, seamstress, bridge player and homemaker, but she was most proud of being a wife and mother to her family. After her children were out of the nest, she enjoyed several successful years as a residential real estate agent; always desiring to assist her clients with finding the right home for their family, not just a house. Wendy graduated from the University of Alabama in 1967. During her time there, a chance blind date with a boy in orange and blue led her to her future husband, a blessed marriage and 54 years of Bama vs Auburn jokes. She loved Auburn, but she'd always let you know she was a Bama gal that rooted for the crimson and white. Wendy was a woman of deep faith and a lifelong Methodist. She was preceded in death by her parents, C.W. and O'Delle Perkins Williams of Marion, AL. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Donald E. Franklin, son Chad Franklin, daughter Melanie Franklin , granddaughter Bailey Kay Franklin and a much loved host of cousins, nieces and nephews. A small family memorial to honor and remember Wendy's life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Wendy's honor may be made to Auburn United Methodist Church (AUMC.net) or to The Marion Military Institute Scholarship Fund, 1101Washington St, Marion, AL 36756.
