January 11, 1935 - April 23, 2020 Graveside service for Charlie Frazier, 85, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801. Mr. Frazier, who passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Magnolia Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center in Tuskegee, AL, was born January 11, 1935 in Chambers County, Alabama. Survivors include: wife, Odessa Frazier; seven children, Robert Lee (Earnestine) Frazier, Sr., Annie Lois (William) Ashmore, James Timothy (Felicia) Frazier, David Charles (Waukeysla) Frazier, Willie Abraham (Kimberly) Frazier, Mary Elizabeth Frazier, and John Nathan (Equisha) Frazier; a daughter-in-love, Sylvia; 27 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends. In an order and following the ADPH recommendations concerning (COVID-19) effective March 28, 2020 to keep the community safe, the funeral service will be for the family only. Based on recommendations from the ADPH, all participants must maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious, and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Iron Bowl effect: NCAA adjusts rules which would disallow ‘whistle kick’
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Auburn closer to taking Hubbard's name off road
-
Opelika man remembered as town icon after COVID-19 death
-
Suspect charged in Friday homicides
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.