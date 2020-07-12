May 6, 1938 - July 13, 2020 Graveside service for Mrs. Henrietta Baker Frazier will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery. A Public viewing will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home. Mrs. Henrietta Baker Frazier was born on May 6, 1938 to Sanford, Sr. and Nellie Gilbert Baker in Lee County, Alabama. Henrietta graduated from J.W. Darden High School. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Greater Peace Baptist Church until her health declined. Henrietta loved to shop and was known for being the fashion "Diva". She enjoyed spending time with her friends but mostly she loved and enjoyed spending time with her son and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 year at his death Lorenze Frazier, and two brothers David Baker and Sanford Baker, Jr. On July 9, 2020 at Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, Henrietta peacefully transitioned home to be with the Lord. Henrietta's precious memories will always be cherished by her son, Jonathon Baker, of Erie, Pennsylvania; one sister, Alice Tolbert of Opelika, Alabama; broker, Benjamin F. Baker of Auburn, Alabama twelve grandchildren, five great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, four God daughters, Brenda Graham, Madeline, Laura Ann, and Tabitha White, eight God sons, Gregory Wright, Sr., Cornell Maddox, Jack Robinson, Willie Frank Willis, Carl Vinson, D, Larry Thomas, and Sam Floyd; three special friends Annie Ruth Maddox, Mildred Cooks, Mary Dowdell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends. Her granddaughter, Chris; great grandson, Little Jonathon, and great granddaughter, Amber in Dallas, Texas brought her much joy during her final days.
Most Popular
-
Man stabbed to death during Opelika domestic dispute
-
"Massive widespread transmission in our community": Hospital doctors warn as COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases rise
-
Report: ACC expected to cancel Auburn’s game with North Carolina
-
Auburn to consider local face mask ordinance
-
AU publishes fall plans for students, faculty
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.