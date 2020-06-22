Funeral service for Mrs. Odessa Cobb Frazier, 92, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Peterson and Williams Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Town Creek Cemetery. Pastor Mark X. Lee will officiate. Mrs. Frazier passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Bell Missionary Baptist Church. Until her health declined, she served on the Usher Board. In 2001, she retired from Auburn University. A certificate was presented to her by Mayor Bill Ham for being the Angel of the neighborhood in Timberwood Subdivision. She made sure all of the children from grades K-12 got on and off of the school bus safely every day, rain or shine. She leaves to cherish her memory: a daughter, Geraldine Frazier of Auburn, AL; nephews, Curtis (Velencia) Williams of Auburn, AL, Hershell Allen, Jr. and Sherman Allen both of Albany, NY, Ronald Allen of Jacksonville, FL, Micheal Allen of Havre de Grace, MD; nieces, Willie Ruth (Odell) Graves of Lithonia, GA, Patricia (Willie) Griffin of Shreveport, LA, Elaine Williams of Montgomery, AL, Brenda Bedell of Auburn, AL, Barbara Allen and Carmen Allen both of Albany, NY; a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends including: a special cousin, Lottie Moss, granddaughter, Adriènne Aldridge, and God-grandson James Luther Pollard all of Auburn, AL.
