Dr. Shigeko N. Fukai of Auburn, AL will be held Thursday the 5th of September at 10:00 am at the Committal Shelter at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, AL. The Rev. Kathy Reed is officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am 10:00 am at the Committal Shelter at Town Creek Cemetery. Dr. Fukai passed away Saturday, August 31 surrounded by family at Bethany House in Auburn, AL. She was born February 21, 1939 in Tokyo, Japan. She received a Bachelor of Laws from Chuo University, Japan, a Master of Laws from the University of Tokyo, Japan, a Master of Arts from the University of Denver, and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Tennessee. Shigeko was a visiting scholar at Oxford University, Chiba University, Japan and the University of Grenoble, France. She was an Advanced Research Fellow at Harvard University, an Assistant Professor at Auburn University, and a Professor of Law at Okayama University in Okayama, Japan and Nanzan University in Nagoya, Japan. She published numerous books, articles in professional journals, and book chapters, and received more than a dozen major academic awards and fellowships including a Fullbright Graduate Fellowship. She continued to write and publish until June of this year. Shigeko was an accomplished poet and received the 2018 Poet of the Year award from Japan's largest haiku society. Dr. Fukai is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Junichiro Fukai of Auburn, AL, sons Hiro Fukai and James Fukai, daughters-in-law Lyndsay Fukai and Mary Elizabeth Fukai, and granddaughters Alice Fukai and Isis Fukai.
