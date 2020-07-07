Mr. O. Z. Fuller , a resident of Fayetteville, GA and native of Opelika, AL, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:30 am (Eastern Time) from Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel, Minister Summer Fuller, Eulogist and Rev. Terry L. Magby, Officiant. Interment is scheduled to follow at 1:30 pm (Eastern Time) at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL. Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing. Public Viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel. A native of Opelika, AL, Mr. Fuller was a 1962 graduate of J. W. Darden High School in Opelika. He served four years in the United States Air Force and transferred to the Ohio Air National Guard where he retired after more than 20 years of total military service at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. As a member of The Greater Little Zion Baptist Church in Alexandria, VA, he served as a Trustee and Facility Manager. Professionally, he served in Director positions for Water and Fleet Management at the City of Columbus, OH. He served his community as a member and Past Grand Master of the King David Lodge #116 of Free and Accepted Prince Hall Masons in Columbus, OH. O. Z.'s kindness, generosity and ability to connect with people will be missed. He is survived by: his daughters, Denise Fuller Taylor, Euless, TX and Allison Fuller (Lee) Parham, Columbus, OH; brothers, Jimmy (Glen) Fuller, San Diego, CA and L. C. (Georgia) Dawson, Cusseta, AL; sisters, Doris Cloud, Columbus, GA and Polly Bennett, Valdosta, GA; sister-in-law, Odell Fuller, Opelika, AL; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews; special friends, Louise Fuller, Hattie Courtney, Brenda Jeter, Dr. Garvin Davis and Dr. Melenda Jeter and their children, Blair and Dylan Davis; the church family of The Greater Little Zion Baptist Church; other relatives and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic and the six-feet social distancing mandate from the CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health, seating capacity is limited for the Funeral Services, however the regulations for the Committal/Interment Service at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery has no limit for attendance, and six-feet social distancing is required. Online condolences can be expressed at www.davismemorialmortuary.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.