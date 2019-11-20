August 15, 1947 - November 18, 2019 Charles Allen Furlow "Coach", 72 of Auburn, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. A graveside service will be 11:00am Friday, November 22, 2019 in Town Creek Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm Friday, November 22, 2019 at Auburn United Methodist Church's Main Sanctuary. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Auburn United Methodist Church's Founders Chapel beginning at 5:00pm until 7:00pm. A full obituary will publish in the next publication. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com

Tags

Load entries