August 15, 1947 - November 18, 2019 Charles Allen Furlow "Coach", 72 of Auburn, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. A graveside service will be 11:00am Friday, November 22, 2019 in Town Creek Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm Friday, November 22, 2019 at Auburn United Methodist Church's Main Sanctuary. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Auburn United Methodist Church's Founders Chapel beginning at 5:00pm until 7:00pm. A full obituary will publish in the next publication. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.