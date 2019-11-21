August 15, 1947 - November 18, 2019 Charles Allen (Chuck) Furlow went to be with His Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019. He is survived by his beautiful bride, Lynne of Auburn; daughters, Stephanie Furlow Dunn (Johnny), Kelly Furlow McNeil, and Molly Furlow; son, Michael Otwell (Jenna); eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; two brothers, Bruce Furlow and Vernon (Karen) Furlow. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Raford and Nell Furlow, and brother, Tommy Furlow. Chuck was a native of Opelika, a 1965 graduate of Opelika High School, a member of the Livingston University (now University of West Alabama) football team, and a 1970 graduate of Auburn University. Chuck served with the National Guard from (1970-76) He was a long-time member of Auburn United Methodist Church and a member of the Sojourners Sunday School Class. Coach Furlow, as he was known to many, had a long and distinguished career in athletics administration which spanned nearly four decades. After starting at Beulah in the (1970-71) school year, Coach Furlow made stops at Opelika Junior High School (1971-72), Lyman Ward Military Academy (1973-75), Beauregard (1976-1981), Auburn High as a coach (1981-84), Gardendale (1985-1994) and the Jefferson County Schools central office (1994-1998) before returning to Auburn. He retired from Auburn City Schools as Athletics Director in July 2009. During his career, Coach Furlow coached football, baseball, basketball and track as well as serving in administration as athletics director. Coach loved, mentored, and influenced thousands of student athletes throughout his career, and if he ran into a former student, he could still remember not just their name, but their number, position and a funny story about them. After his retirement, he continued his dedication to athletics and his community by serving as a color analyst for Auburn High School football broadcasts, serving on the Super 6, now the Super 7, committee, and numerous other community activities such as the Auburn Beautification Council, Auburn Tree Commission and the Auburn University Diamond Club. Chuck loved being an on-air personality with The Drive Sports call-in show where he shared his wisdom of athletics and life. Chuck was known as friend and neighbor to many and was always willing to lend a hand and offer advice and perspective that only he could. He loved adventures in travel, time at Lake Martin and Auburn University sports. He was known as husband, father, dad, friend, Uncle Chuck, Mr. Chuck, Unofficial Mayor of Red Oak Court, Big Dad and Gramps. His family held the largest space in his heart, and he had a way of making all around him feel like family. He treasured each member of his family, and they felt the same. To family, friends and all he met, he will always be known for his Chuck-isms always making a point while making you smile. Chuck would all want us to remember that "a winner finds an opportunity in every problem. A loser finds a problem in every opportunity." Visitation will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church on Thursday, November 21 from 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. in Founder's Chapel. A graveside service, open to all, will be held at Town Creek Park Friday, November 22 at 11:00 a.m. The memorial service will be held Friday, November 22 at 3:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of Auburn United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial donations be made to St. Baldrick's Foundation or Auburn United Methodist Church Memorial Fund. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
