August 8, 1925 - November 14, 2018 Margaret L. "Peggy" Gaines, 93, of Auburn, AL, peacefully went home to the Lord on November 14, 2018. Peggy was born on August 8, 1925 in Fort Bayard, NM to the late Charles E. and Margaret L. Raffety. She was a longtime resident of the Washington DC area before moving to Auburn, AL to be closer to her children. She was a graduate of the University of Maryland where she met her husband. They raised their two children in Kensington, MD. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, William S. Gaines; son, Gary S. Gaines (Lillian) of Tampa, FL; daughter, Christina L. Shinn (Will) of Opelika, AL; grandchildren, Rachael C. Wasden (Derek), Karessa Nohrer (Midchai), Kayla Gierke (Jonathon) and Casey Gaines, and great-grandchildren Sawyer Wasden and Scarlet Wasden. The memorial service will be January 12th at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Opelika in the chapel.
