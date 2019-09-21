December 12, 1964 - August 30, 2019 Memorial service for Tony Gary, 55, of Syracuse, NY, formerly of Auburn, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel in Opelika, AL, Reverend Mark X. Lee will officiate. Mr. Gary, who passed away August 30, 2019 in Syracuse, NY, was born December 12, 1964 in Lee County, Alabama. Survivors include: four brothers, Carl (Elaine) Jordan, Johnny (Denise) Gary, Larry Gary and Kenneth (LaCresha) Gary; two sisters, Chery Gary Morgan and Patricia Ann Gary Williams; ten nieces, Tujuna L. Williams, Phyllis Williams, Ayesha Williams, Jelissa Williams, Sonya Jordan, Tracy Grimmett, Felicia Gary, Alicia Monroe, Senora Jones and Kelsey Edwards; six nephews, Cedric L. Gary, Jeffery L. Gary, Marc D. Gary, Thaddeus Fields, Brandon Edwards and Kendale Jones; devoted friends, Greg Williams; one aunt; one uncle; a host of other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
