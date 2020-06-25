July 10, 1982 - June 3, 2020 LaBrantt D. Gibson, born July 10, 1982 and departed this life on June 3, 2020 at the age of 38. He was a resident of Tuskegee, Alabama. He will be missed and remembered. Graveside service were on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Lubbock Texas Cemetery.

