July 10, 1982 - June 3, 2020 LaBrantt D. Gibson, born July 10, 1982 and departed this life on June 3, 2020 at the age of 38. He was a resident of Tuskegee, Alabama. He will be missed and remembered. Graveside service were on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Lubbock Texas Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of LaBrantt Gibson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
