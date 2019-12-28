February 29, 1956 - December 27, 2019 Mr. Jim Gilchrist, 63, of Opelika passed away December 27th at Canterbury Health Care Facility. Mr. Gilchrist's funeral services will be 2:00pm, Sunday, December 29th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with visitation starting at 1:00pm prior to the service. Burial will be in Garden Hills Cemetery following the service. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
