October 17, 1982 - March 19, 2020 Funeral service for Terence Gilliams, 37, of Opelika, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church, 4454 Lee Road 166, Opelika, AL 36804 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend S. Dewayne Drakeford will officiate. Mr. Gilliams, who passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born October 17, 1982 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Tuesday, March 24, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. Mr. Gilliams will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. He leaves to cherish his memory: two children, Kel Lockhart and Azya Lockhart both of Auburn, AL; parents, James (Angela) Moore of Smiths, AL and Cynthia (Carey) Cochran of Salem, AL; grandparents, Reverend Alonzo (Doris) Harris of Salem, AL and Robert Wilson of Opelika, AL; sister, Tyeshia (Jarvis) Cochran of Smiths, AL; two brothers, Courtney Moore and Tyler Moore both of Smiths, AL; special friend, Mekissa McCoy of Columbus, GA; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In an order and following the CDC recommendations concerning (COVID-19) to keep the community safe, the funeral will be for the family only. All public viewing will be supervised by a License Funeral Director and Staff of Harris Funeral Home. Based on recommendations from the CDC, we suggest that all participants try and maintain a consistent six-foot distance between all parties during the service. We understand this is a difficult time, but the situation is serious and your well-being is our utmost concern at Harris Funeral Home. Please refrain from hugging, handshakes and touching at the visitation, service and committal. Those who are ill, elderly, and/or immune-compromised should stay in their residence and not attend services. Please use our website to leave a message to share your favorite memories and offer words of sympathy and comfort for the Gilliams Family since no register book will be available during public viewing for signing. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
