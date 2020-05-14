October 14, 1949 - May 12, 2020 Jacqueline Haynes Girouard, 70, of Opelika passed away May 12th. A graveside service will be 2:00 pm, Friday, May 15th at Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation will start at 12:00 pm prior to the service at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A full obituary will publish at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Girouard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.