October 14, 1949 - May 12, 2020 Jacqueline Haynes Girouard, 70, of Opelika passed away May 12th. A graveside service will be 2:00 pm, Friday, May 15th at Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation will start at 12:00 pm prior to the service at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A full obituary will publish at a later date.

