May 27, 1938 - November 9, 2019 Mr. Mike DeAnda "Mickey" Gomez is survived by his spouse, Alicia Gomez; Daughters, Sharon Gomez, Lizz Garcia (Roland), Angela Jackson (Terrance); Sons, Andrew Gracia, Ernie Dorado; Sisters, Jennie Hernandez, Cora Gomez; Brothers, Mario, Tony, Ramon Gomez;18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and family. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Michael and Rick Gomez. Mike had his family close by his side daily on his journey. Mike enjoyed family barbecues, he entertained many with his strong powerful voice singing for parties, and weddings. He was musically inclined, self-taught, and could play guitar, piano, flute, congas, bongos, harmonica, and maracas. He will forever be missed. "Till we meet again with your greeting Q-VO." Services will be in California on Dec. 7th, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Church Our Lady of Mount Carmel 10079 8th Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730.
