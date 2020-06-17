February 26, 1946 - June 14, 2020 Mrs. Anne M. Grady, 74 ,of Opelika passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Bethany House in Auburn. Mrs. Anne Grady was a City Council Women, and a community leader in Opelika. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
