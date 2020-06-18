Mrs. Anne M. Grady, 74, of Opelika passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Bethany House in Auburn. Mrs. Anne Grady was a City Councilwoman, and a community leader in Opelika. A graveside service will be held 11:00am, Sunday, June 21st at Garden Hills Cemetery, with visitation beginning at 10:00am at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

