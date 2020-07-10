August 21, 1956 - July 1, 2020 Jasper Graham, 63, of Salem, AL, son of the late Mr. Tommie Lee, Sr. and Mrs. Hattie Laura Dunn Graham, was born August 21, 1956 in Lee County, Alabama. At an early age, he confessed Christ and united with Mountain Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Salem, Alabama. He enjoyed detailing and repairing cars. He also enjoyed cooking. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend. Mr. Graham passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home in Salem, Alabama. He was preceded in death by: two sisters, Virginia Graham and Teresa Graham Harris. Public viewing will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5:00 pm 7:00 pm (CST). He leaves to cherish his memory: one daughter, Ayanna Preston of Opelika, AL; three grandchildren, Jadarious Preston of El Paso, TX, Jada Preston and Jaloni Preston both of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Tommie Lee Graham, Jr. of Phenix City, AL, Clifford Graham and Lou Walter (Riccina) Graham both Salem, AL; one aunt, Martha Jean Roberts of Valley, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Harris Funeral Home is directing. Visit: www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
"Massive widespread transmission in our community": Hospital doctors warn as COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases rise
-
Auburn to consider local face mask ordinance
-
Man stabbed to death during Opelika domestic dispute
-
AU publishes fall plans for students, faculty
-
Report: ACC expected to cancel Auburn’s game with North Carolina
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.