June 24, 1945 - June 22, 2020 Laura Leroux Gravatt will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born at home June 24, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio to John and Leroux Sestak. She passed away at her home in Auburn, Alabama on June 22, 2020. She was the ninth great granddaughter of Helene Desportes, the first French child born in New France, Canada. Laura graduated from Parma Senior High School in 1963 and went on to business school on a Pell Grant to become an executive secretary. She met the love of her life, Brent, at a high school football game in 1962. A year after Brent graduated from the US Naval Academy they wed July 20, 1968 and had a son Lincoln in 1970 and daughter Michelle in 1973. Moving from coast to coast as a Naval officer's wife, Laura saw most of the USA and lived in California, Rhode Island, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama. Always an adventurer, Laura climbed a Mayan Pyramid; rode a Venetian gondola; toured Irish, Scottish, and English castles; rode the London Eye, walked inside Stonehenge; marveled at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia and Granada's Alhambra, explored Portugal, sailed on Narragansett Bay, ferried on San Francisco Bay, crossed the Golden Gate Bridge, admired countless National Parks, and in Hawaii roamed a volcano, rode an ATV, and danced with her true sweetheart, Brent. She led an amazing life filled with experiences strung together with her enduring and selfless love. She is very dearly missed. Forever. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerome E. Sestak. She is survived by her husband, Brent Leigh Gravatt; children, Michelle Leroux Gravatt and Lincoln Edmund Gravatt; granddaughters, Kayla Ann Gravatt, Courtney Taylor Ray, and Chamberlyn Leigh Gravatt; daughter-in-law, Michelle (Shelly) Lynn Gravatt; brother, John Fredrick Sestak. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Auburn Memorial Park. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing.
