June 15, 1940 - July 26, 2019 Funeral service for Pauline Greathouse, 79, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in New Adka Missionary Baptist Church (Shiloh) Cemetery, Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate. Ms. Greathouse, who passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born June 15, 1940 in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 1 PM 7 PM. Survivors include: two sons, Timothy Greathouse (Urica) and Morris Bernard Greathouse both of Opelika, AL; seven grandchildren, Chiquita Tucker, Kecia Tucker, Whitney Greathouse, Travis Smith, Tamound Greathouse, Tyleel Fitch and Jyleah Fitch; four great-grandchildren; one brother, William Greathouse, Jr. of Dadeville, AL; two sisters, Lucille Peavey of Dadeville, AL and Nelda M. Shaw of Opelika, AL; four god-children, Teresa F. Greathouse, David D. Greathouse, Marashall E. Greathouse and Larry Harper; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
