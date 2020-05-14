March 18, 1950 - May 12, 2020 Charles Terry Green, age 70, of Wetumpka, AL, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services and burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Terry English will be officiating. Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel will be directing. Terry was preceded in death by his Father Roy Green Junior. He is survived by his wife, Alisa Ann Green of Wetumpka, Al; sisters, Dorothy Green Hine (Henry) of Conyers, Ga; nieces Ashley Starkey (Nate) of Los Angeles, CA andHayden Kelly (Craig) ; great nephews, Carter and Henry of Atlanta, GA; mother, Jean McDaniel English of Opelika, Al; brother-in-law, Tom Avery (Amanda) of Brookwood, Al; sister-in-law, Jill Avery of Memphis, TN. Charles Terry Green passed away May 12, 2020 at his home in Wetumpka, AL. Terry was born March 18th, 1950 in Eufaula, AL and grew up in Opelika, AL. He graduated from Opelika High School in 1969 and attended Wallace Technical College where he received his associate degree. He worked many years at JcPenny and retired from the state of Alabama after 25 years of service. In early years, Terry attended Airview Baptist Church in Opelika, AL. His faith in God shined thru with his loving, caring and kind ways. His infectious sense of humor affected everyone. He was a huge Alabama fan and ended his phone calls with a "Roll Tide Roll". He was an avid Nascar fan and raced #33 in Phoenix City, AL. All these things were important to Terry, but the most important things that he treasured was his family who he loved dearly. We all Love you TG and will miss you. "ROLL TIDE ROLL." Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel 205-553-3141; tuscaloosamemorial.com
