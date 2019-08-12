June 16, 1959 - August 10, 2019 Ms. Sheila A. Broadhead Green, 60, of Opelika, Alabama, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Piedmont Columbus Specialty Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Ms. Green was born in Clanton, Alabama, on June 16, 1959, to the late Mr. Marvin D. Broadhead, Jr. and the late Mrs. M. Louise McClendon. Ms. Green was a long-time resident of the Beauregard Community. She attended Opelika City Schools and graduated from Opelika High School class of 1977. She pursued her long-time goal career in law. She worked for Attorney Ben Hand until her eyesight became so bad she could no longer fulfill that dream. On June 18, 1977, she married the love of her life the late Mr. Carl Green. Sheila was loved by many and will be forever greatful that God had bigger and better plans for her. We know wholeheartedly she is in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father. Ms. Green is survived by her children Jason (Amber) Green, Scott (Julia) Green; her grandchildren Skyler Green, Bentley Green, Destiny and Jr. Green; her sister Tina (Jerry) Broadhead Bishop; her niece Erin (Marshall) Williams; her great niece Mackenzie Craft; and her great nephew Heath Craft. She was preceded in death by her soul mate Mr. Carl Green, her grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Dewey Broadhead, Sr., and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Reedie Scott. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 12:00 P.M. at Corbitt's Funeral Home with Bill Boothe officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. prior to the service.
