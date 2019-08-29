January 25, 1955 - August 27, 2019 Mr. Arthur Robert Greenlee, 64, of Waverly passed away August 27th at Russel Medical Center. His funeral service will be 11:00am, Friday, August 30th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with burial to follow at Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, Alabama, with Brother Jeff Hardin, Brother Frank Chappell, and Mr. Jolly Young officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, Thursday, August 29th. Mr. Greenlee is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Bernice Greenlee. He is survived by his wife Barbara Greenlee; children: Robbie Greenlee, Alyssa Greenlee (Derrick Winningham), LeAnn Walton (Michael), Brandon Reed (Cheryl); grandchildren: Mason Tillery, Abbey Tillery, Joseph Winningham, Bentley Winningham, Hannah Walton, Hunter Walton, Landon Reed, Braydon Reed, Riley Reed; brother: Mike Greenlee (Diane); sisters: Denise Jones (Bill), Kandy Nestor (Phil); uncle and hunting buddy: Harold Styes; aunt Peggy Greenlee; along with a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mr. Greenlee was an active deacon and member of Camp Hill Baptist Church. An avid hunter and fisherman and a loyal Bama fan. He was also a dedicated Park Host at Wind Creek State Park for 7 years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camp Hill Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 543, Camp Hill, AL 36850. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.