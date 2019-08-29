January 25, 1955 - August 27, 2019 Mr. Arthur Robert Greenlee, 64, of Waverly passed away August 27th at Russel Medical Center. His funeral service will be 11:00am, Friday, August 30th at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with burial to follow at Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, Alabama, with Brother Jeff Hardin, Brother Frank Chappell, and Mr. Jolly Young officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00pm until 7:00pm, Thursday, August 29th. Mr. Greenlee is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Bernice Greenlee. He is survived by his wife Barbara Greenlee; children: Robbie Greenlee, Alyssa Greenlee (Derrick Winningham), LeAnn Walton (Michael), Brandon Reed (Cheryl); grandchildren: Mason Tillery, Abbey Tillery, Joseph Winningham, Bentley Winningham, Hannah Walton, Hunter Walton, Landon Reed, Braydon Reed, Riley Reed; brother: Mike Greenlee (Diane); sisters: Denise Jones (Bill), Kandy Nestor (Phil); uncle and hunting buddy: Harold Styes; aunt Peggy Greenlee; along with a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mr. Greenlee was an active deacon and member of Camp Hill Baptist Church. An avid hunter and fisherman and a loyal Bama fan. He was also a dedicated Park Host at Wind Creek State Park for 7 years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camp Hill Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 543, Camp Hill, AL 36850. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.

